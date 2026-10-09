St. Bernard waste facility making changes to facility before reopening after odor complaints

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — After a tank leak at a St. Bernard waste facility led to foul smells in neighboring communities, the company that manages the plant is making several changes before it reopens.

In January, we covered how a tank leak at the Synthica Energy plant caused foul odors in the area. At the time, residents said the air smelled like a mix of garbage and sewage.

The plant turns food and organic waste into non-renewable energy. Although the company said the material was nonhazardous, residents still had questions.

Mark Wendling, the director of public safety and services in St. Bernard, said some residents were concerned about potential health risks.

“We did hear a lot of complaints from residents," Wendling said. "There was a great deal of concern; I think it was valid concern.”

WATCH: Hear about the changes being made at the facility and the plans being put in place

St. Bernard waste facility makes changes after odor complaints

Wendling said UGI Energy Services, the company that owns the plant, shut it down after the leak.

He said the plant hasn't operated since and that the tanks have been emptied and cleaned.

“I think the bigger issues they found, some of the tanks just were not manufactured properly," Wendling said. "At least one of the tanks they’re having to completely rebuild and replace."

A spokesperson for UGI Energy Services told WCPO 9 that the plant has been in a decommissioned state for several months. They said the company brought in experts to inspect and clean the inside of the tanks.

The spokesperson said the company had previously outsourced plant management to a third party.

After the leak, UGI Energy Services took over management and brought in local employees to operate the plant, according to the spokesperson.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot more local accountability to the process," Wendling said.

The company also contracted another company to install 24/7 air monitoring systems to help detect potential odors.

"This information will alert our team as conditions change so we can act quickly, adjust operations if necessary and respond more quickly to community concerns with better information," the company said in a statement.

Tom Swafford, who lives in the nearby village of Elmwood Place, said he's glad to hear changes are being made.

“Whatever they need to do, just do it," Swafford said.

Swafford said he's noticed that the smell has improved since the site was decommissioned.

Still, he said he wants to see results before believing the changes will work.

"It would be wild if it happened again," Swafford said.

UGI Energy Services said it plans to restart the plant, but that could still be several months away.

Wendling said the company has been in regular communication with the village about updates. He said he's hopeful the changes will prevent future problems.

He said the village will continue to monitor what happens.

“We will make sure that there is compliance," Wendling said.