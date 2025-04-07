Watch Now
Former St. Xavier High School teacher pleads guilty of sexual battery of a student

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former St. Xavier High School teacher accused of having sexual encounters with a student has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, on Monday, Emily Nutley pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of a student. Nutley had been indicted in October 2024 on six counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, for her relationship with a minor.

She was employed at St. Xavier in the fall of 2023 as a supervisor of a program to assist students struggling academically. The 17-year-old student Nutley had sexual encounters with had been assigned to the program, former Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Power previously said.

According to Powers, in November 2023, Nutley began a physical relationship with the student that included multiple encounters. Powers said Nutley and the student engaged in sexual activities on St. X's campus, including after hours in her office at the school and one additional time off campus.

The sexual relationship came to light due to an internal investigation by St. X administrators. Springfield Township police then investigated the allegations, which led to the charges.

Prosecutors believe this is the only victim.

Nutley is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and has to register as a sexual offender.

She is expected back in court on April 15, and her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10.

