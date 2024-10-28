Prosecutor: Former St. Xavier High School teacher indicted for sexual relationship with student

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former St. Xavier High School teacher has been indicted for having a sexual relationship with a student, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced in a press release.

Powers said Emily Nutley, 42, has been indicted on six counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, for her relationship with a minor. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Powers said Nutley was employed at St. Xavier in fall 2023 as a supervisor of a program to assist students struggling academically. The 17-year-old student Nutley had a relationship with had been assigned to the program, Powers said.

Nutley began having contact with the student outside of school hours, including sexually explicit text messages and nude photographs of herself, Powers said.

In November 2023, Nutley began a physical relationship with the student that included multiple encounters. Powers said Nutley and the student engaged in sexual activities on St. X's campus, including after hours in her office at the school, and one additional time off campus.

"When the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages," Powers said in a press release.

The sexual relationship was brought to light due to an internal investigation by St. X administrators. Springfield Township police then investigated the allegations, leading to the charges.

Powers called the sexual abuse "absolutely unacceptable" and "reprehensible."

"Let me be very clear: this is child sexual abuse," Powers said. "This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children. She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held."

