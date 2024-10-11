St. Xavier staffer terminated after 'possible boundary violation' with student, principal says

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An instructional staff member at St. Xavier High School has been terminated after a "possible boundary violation" with a student, according to a note sent to St. Xavier parents on Friday.

The notice came from St. Xavier Principal Dan Lynch and said the staff member's contract has been terminated. According to Lynch, Springfield Township Police Department has been notified and is investigating.

Lynch said in the note to parents that members of the school's leadership were made aware of the issue in the past week.

"The care of the student and his family remain the school's top priority during this most difficult time," reads the notice.

Lynch wrote that the staff member has been informed to not contact any of the school's faculty, staff or students.

He did not provide any information about what the teacher allegedly did to violate a boundary with a student, or when the alleged "boundary violation" occurred. Lynch only made mention of one student being impacted and did not indicate the school is looking into any other violations.

WCPO has reached out to Springfield Township police for more information.

WCPO is working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.