Police: Person shot through hotel window in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — One person has been hospitalized after they were shot through the window of a hotel in Springdale, according to Springdale police.

Springdale police told us officers were dispatched to an extended stay hotel on Glen Springs Drive at around 5:17 a.m.

When officers got there, they found one person in a hotel room on the second floor had been shot. The Springdale Fire Department responded and took that person to a hospital, police said.

Police are currently looking for a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Police said the man was seen running through the hotel parking lot.

Police said hotel guests in the adjoining room to the victim's were evacuated after the shooting; no one else was hurt.

Springdale police did not provide information on the severity of the victim's injuries.