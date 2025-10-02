HCSO: 5-year-old girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — A 5-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's Wednesday night after what officials believe to be an accidental shooting in Silverton.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said detectives responded to a home in the 6600 block of Elwynne Drive in Silverton at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting. Officials said a 5-year-old girl was believed to have been shot after her 6-year-old brother accidentally discharged a gun.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation at this time.