WATCH: Video shows multiple cars participate in 'street takeover' in Reading

READING, Ohio — Multiple cars were captured on video on New Year's Eve taking part in an apparent street takeover in Reading.

Video provided to WCPO 9 from a nearby business shows the Reading street takeover. A Cincinnati police spokesperson told WCPO 9 that at least one street takeover also took place in city limits but didn't provide any specifics.

In the video from the business, a light-colored vehicle with blacked out windows can be seen pulling into an intersection performing donuts and burnouts. The apparent street takeover took place around 11:30 p.m. in the intersection of West Galbraith and Reading roads, according to an incident report from the Reading Police Department.

Watch the full video of the apparent street takeover:

Reading Street Takeover

The video then shows multiple people run closer to the street takeover to take video of it before the vehicle sped off south on Reading Road.

After traffic resumes for a short while, a black-colored vehicle is seen pulling out of a nearby parking lot, stopping traffic and performing more burnouts in the intersection as someone hangs out of the driver-side backseat window. A cop is then seen pulling up into the intersection and the car drives away, turns back into the parking lot it came from and can be heard speeding off.

Multiple of the spectators can be seen running away when the police arrived, as well. A third car, that wasn't seen partaking in the burnout, is then shown speeding off as the cop gets out of his car.

A WCPO 9 crew saw burnout marks from the vehicles' tires in the intersection Monday evening.

The Reading street takeover is the latest in a string of takeovers that have happened throughout Cincinnati.

In October 2023, multiple cars were seen performing a street takeover at the intersection of 2nd and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Once police arrived, they chased one of the suspects but that suspect evaded CPD when they crossed over the Ohio River into Kentucky.

Weeks prior to that street takeover, Cincinnati police responded to multiple street takeovers that blocked downtown intersections and even an interstate. Drivers brought traffic on I-71 to a halt for around 10 minutes on Sept. 30 as they burned rubber at the Lytle Tunnel. The same thing happened earlier that night in Camp Washington.

After multiple street takeovers, Cincinnati City Council voted to pass a resolution to support House Bill 56, which ups the penalties for people participating in or spectating street takeovers. The proposal would make street racing, stunt driving and street takeovers a misdemeanor. If someone participating drives away from the police, it’s a felony.

House Bill 56 was passed by the house, but it still needs a senate vote.