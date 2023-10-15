Video shows another 'street takeover' in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Another weekend, another alleged street takeover in downtown Cincinnati.

Video sent to WCPO shows what appears to be a street takeover early Sunday morning at the intersection of 2nd and Race streets. One car could be seen doing burnouts as other cars blocked traffic.

One onlooker said she heard noises just before 3 a.m. When she looked outside her window, she said she saw about 10 cars participating in a takeover outside her apartment building. She said she also saw around 15 people standing outside, filming everything.

ANOTHER STREET TAKEOVER?



We got this from a Downtown resident of 2nd/Race St.



She said she took it from her window just before 3AM today.



Police have not responded yet to our requests for comment and confirmation.



We see skid marks across the intersection today. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/YO95WbEVlO — Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) October 15, 2023

Video shows a police cruiser arriving at the scene minutes later. The car doing burnouts takes off as the people who were watching run to their cars.

"I'm not exactly sure what's to come next or how they could, like, combat this because it's just ... you just really never know where they're going to be next," the onlooker said.

Weeks ago, Cincinnati police responded to multiple street takeovers that blocked downtown intersections and even an interstate. Drivers brought traffic on I-71 to a halt for around 10 minutes on Sept. 30 as they burned rubber at the Lytle Tunnel. The same thing happened earlier that night in Camp Washington.

RELATED | Police searching for drivers involved in 'street takeovers' in Cincinnati this weekend

Legislation introduced earlier this year in the Ohio Statehouse would increase the penalty for participating or spectating in street takeovers. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said after that weekend that anyone who is prosecuted for those crimes could not only face traffic violations, but felony charges including inciting a riot and disrupting public services.

WCPO has reached out to CPD for any information on Sunday's takeover but has yet to hear back.