'It was a heartbreak' | Family, friends mourn young man killed in 'tragic accident' at Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio — Two days after his death, those who knew Cincinnati Open intern Joshua Darst told us he touched the lives of many people — even in his short time with the tournament.

Mason police said first responders were called to the Lindner Family Tennis Center just before 11 p.m. Monday, the day of the finals, for a man who fell off a cart near the facility's loading dock. That man, later identified as Darst, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

I spoke with Brian McManus, the pastor of his family's church, Tri-County Baptist Church.

"Being exposed to that suddenness of death coming into people's life is not new, but it's new when it's that close, that personal," McManus said.

McManus told me that he has known Darst and his family for over a decade.

"My first day here officially as the pastor, he stuck out his little hand, shook it, introduced himself, said, ‘Hi, my name is Josh, I’m glad that you’re my pastor,'” McManus said.

McManus said Darst's commitments were to his faith, his mother and father and his love of baseball.

"I had just read a letter from somebody that he had worked with at the Open for only three weeks, and the profound impact that he had made on their life in just three weeks. Josh has an empathetic streak in his life that is about a mile wide," McManus said.

He said Darst was in his early 20s and was set to start his senior year at Cornerstone University.

“It was a heartbreak — it’s been a heartbreak to everybody in our church family," McManus said.

Joe Ayers, the CEO of the Lakota Family YMCA, said he understands that heartbreak. The fitness center posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, honoring the memory of the man who was part of their staff for years, working as a lifeguard and later a swim instructor.

"He embodies everything we want to create here," Ayers said. "He would come back, he would be a part of the team, attend anything, any events that we had. He was a true team player, and we'll miss him very much."

Comments on the local YMCA's Facebook post included responses from people who knew Darst and had their kids learn from him at the YMCA.

"I think it's a tribute to his character and to the man that he was, that he's been able to touch so many kids' lives and adults' lives as well," Ayers said.

McManus told me Darst's parents plan to honor their son moving forward, through the sport he loved.

"I know it is also mom and dad's desire to set up a scholarship fund at Cornerstone University for baseball players," McManus said.

I reached out to the Cincinnati Open to see if there was more information. The tournament referred me to their statement from Tuesday:

We are devastated by the tragic accident that took the life of one of our interns and valued team member. This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. Cincinnati Open Media

We were also able to speak with Chip Darius, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) trainer and expert, to ask how the agency conducts investigations into workplace deaths.

"If there's video surveillance, OSHA will want to see all camera angles. If there's any audio, if someone captured something on a cellphone, or happened to just snap a picture of this event," Darius said.

I followed up with the tournament and asked if OSHA is investigating this incident. I have not yet received a response.

The Mason Police Department confirmed the incident is still under investigation.