Several incidents of dangerous "street takeovers" being reported this past weekend in Cincinnati; what we know

CINCINNATI — On Saturday, there were at least two different places where cars were doing donuts and burnouts in the middle of the road.

Tire marks are still visible In the Lytle Tunnel on I-71. Drivers brought traffic to a halt around 10 p.m. for 10 minutes as they burned rubber inside.

Traffic on I-71 is stopped heading into the I-71 tunnel as cars continue to do burnouts and donuts in the entrance. Most of the people are wearing face masks and licenses plates have been covered. #WCPO @wcpo pic.twitter.com/53MBvEUn3Y — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) October 1, 2023

Earlier in the evening, witnesses say hundreds of people watched three cars do the same thing in Camp Washington at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street.

Some people were literally hanging out of the vehicles as they swung around the intersection repeatedly, according to video of the moment. Fireworks crackled overhead.

Video shows the cars do not have license plates on them.

“It must have been some sort of set-up or something. People aren’t usually like that around here,” witness Dennis Geer said.

Workers at a business nearby told WCPO 9 it took approximately 15 minutes for police to arrive on the scene after they called 911.

Geer said as soon as police arrived, people scattered in every direction.

These types of events—called “street takeovers” or “hooning”—are popping up across the country.

Earlier this year, KNXV reported Tempe, Arizona, police are using aerial night vision equipment to track these incidents.

“If you’re part of this, stop,” said Tempe Police Department Officer Bryon Thomas”If you know someone’s that doing it, talk some sense into them and tell them to stop.”

In February, legislation was introduced in the Ohio statehouse that would increase the penalty for participating or spectating in street takeovers, also known as hooning. The Ohio Legislature website shows the bill was referred to the Criminal Justice committee.

