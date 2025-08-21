Colerain Township to find solutions for people plagued by a large dirt pile left by Wawa construction

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township's Zoning Board has ordered the law director to find possible solutions to a large earthen mound left by Wawa's construction on Colerain Avenue. The move comes more than a week after we talked with people living on Raeann Drive, who told us they've been plagued with issues stemming from the mound.

Up until Tuesday's zoning meeting, the township and Hamilton County's Conservation District had been pointing at one another to accept responsibility for allowing the pile's construction.

Multiple people living on Raeann Drive joined Steve Schnebeli, who has led the charge to have the pile removed, at the zoning board meeting.

"With the facts that are coming to light with the current WCPO investigation, all I can ask is what can you do to help remedy the situation?" Sherry Schneider asked. "What can you do to stop the destruction of our homes and our land?"

Wawa representative Patrick Warnamen told trustees last week that there was no plan to move the pile.

Development Director David Miller maintained his view that Hamilton County had the expertise and jurisdiction for the site despite a letter from Hamilton County Conservation District Director Sara Ferhing sent to the township on Friday clarifying their role.

Still, Miller said the township would inspect the property once construction was completed to see if the final development matched the Final Development Plan they approved months earlier.

Zoning board member Kevin Wilson pointed out at Tuesday's meeting that the pile was not part of the approved Final Development Plan, and asked what could be done to address it.

"If the Final Development Plan didn't include the large earthen mound, how will it be in compliance with the Final Development Plan? Isn't it already out of compliance with the Final Development Plan?" Wilson asked.

"There are some people who have that opinion," Miller responded.

The zoning board voted unanimously to direct the township's law director to look into three areas to potentially fix the problems caused by the mound:



What power does the township have to regulate earthworks in general within its boundaries? What solutions, if any, would that power allow them to have in the case of the earthen mound already constructed behind Wawa? What can the zoning board force Wawa to do if the work completed in construction does not match what the zoning board approved in the Final Development Plan?

Miller said they would compile those answers and bring a report to them at the next zoning meeting in September.

You can read the Hamilton County Conservation District's previous letter below:



