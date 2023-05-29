Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorwood

Actions

Police: Man shot inside Norwood home, suspect on the run

A Norwood man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting inside his home, police said. Norwood police responded to the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday at a home on Hunter Avenue. When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
Hunter Avenue shooting
Posted at 5:07 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 05:07:14-04

NORWOOD, Ohio — A Norwood man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting inside a home, police said.

Norwood police responded to the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday at a home on Hunter Avenue.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At least two witnesses were being questioned, investigators said. A WCPO crew on the scene could see one person in handcuffs. However, police said the suspect is on the run.

According to police, this was not a random shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Watch: Crews rescue 11-year-old dog that fell in Norwood park sewer
North Carolina-based Hi-Wire Brewing to open taproom in Norwood's Factory 52 development
Norwood's Northwood Cider Co. opens first cidery dedicated to solely craft cider

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
One person injured in shooting near Mount Airy gas station New memorial honors victims of Beverly Hills Supper Club fire PD: Body pulled from Ohio River in Kentucky identified as escaped Ohio inmate

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM