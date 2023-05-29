Police: Man shot inside Norwood home, suspect on the run

NORWOOD, Ohio — A Norwood man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting inside a home, police said.

Norwood police responded to the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday at a home on Hunter Avenue.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At least two witnesses were being questioned, investigators said. A WCPO crew on the scene could see one person in handcuffs. However, police said the suspect is on the run.

According to police, this was not a random shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

