Watch: Crews rescue 11-year-old dog that fell in Norwood park sewer

CINCINNATI — A day at the park turned into a rescue mission Friday after a dog fell in an open sewer manhole.

A couple at Burwood Park in Norwood called 911 Friday morning after their 11-year-old pitbull, Lucy, fell down into the sewer.

"Yeah, we're at Burwood Park and somebody left like a sewer hole open and, uh, our dog just fell down in," the dog's owner said on the phone with 911.

An employee at the park said nearby video showed that the top of the manhole was knocked off overnight by someone driving their SUV where they shouldn't have.

The fire department arrived on scene, and they conducted air monitoring to make sure it was safe to send somebody into the manhole.

"We didn't feel comfortable sending our people down in right away," said Capt. Brett Cartuyvelles with the Norwood Fire Department.

Once the fire department began to go into the hole, Lily became aggressive so they opted to send one of the owners down themselves.

"They did go down but the dog was kind of aggressive so we rigged up the owner and sent the owner down in and then brought him back up," Cartuyvelles said.

Lily was luckily unscathed by the ordeal, and she clearly seemed excited to see her owner after being freed from the sewer.

READ MORE:

World’s oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday with 100 guests and live entertainment

Good Samaritan saves dog discovered on highway

Military dog reunited with handler after disappearing during fall of Afghanistan