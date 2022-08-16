Watch Now
Video shows moments firefighters arrive to North College Hill home fully engulfed in flames

No one inside at the time of fire
Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 16, 2022
CINCINNATI  — A North College Hill home is a total loss after an early morning fire.

Just after midnight Tuesday Cincinnati firefighters responded to a home on the 1800 block of Goodman Avenue for the report of a home on fire.

When crews arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

WATCH: Eye witness video captured the moments fire fighters arrived on the scene:

Moments crews arrived to the scene of a fire in North College Hill

