1 dead in Ripley house fire

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Ripley, the Brown County Coroner said. It started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Hamburg Street in Union Township.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Aug 10, 2022
RIPLEY, Ohio — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Ripley, the Brown County Coroner said.

It started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Hamburg Street.

When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and the victim was on the front porch. The fire was so intense that first responders couldn't reach the victim until after the blaze was under control.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

