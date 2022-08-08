Multiple fire departments respond to Wilmington Air Park, fire suppression foam released in hangar

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A fire suppression system deployed a large amount of foam inside a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday evening, according to multiple reports.

WHIO-TV said multiple fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Airport Road at around 3 p.m. following the report of a fire in a hangar. Photos provided by The Wilmington News Journal show foam from the hangar's automatic fire suppression system both inside and outside the building, some firefighters covered in it.

The News Journal reported Wilmington's fire and police department remained at the scene throughout the day as the state fire marshal's office investigated. At this time, there is no confirmation of a fire nor any word on injuries or deaths.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

