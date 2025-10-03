'Nobody can break us' | Rising above adversity, North College Hill Football starts season undefeated

CINCINNATI — For the first time in two years, the currently undefeated North College Hill football team will play its homecoming game back on its home field Friday, in a show of resilience.

The homecoming game in September 2024 was moved to an away field by the school following an incident where someone fired shots near an apartment complex across the street from the stadium on Bising Avenue. Another similar incident occurred the same month. No one was injured in either incident.

This year, with a team record of 6-0 as of Friday afternoon, no incidents have been reported at or near the football stadium.

"It was really hard, but when we looked back, we were grateful that we can live to play another snap of football," said Ar'neil Kahr, team quarterback. "We're family. Nobody can break us. That's really what's special."

The school implemented several new safety measures this football season:



Four police officers and cruisers will be on site at each home game

A clear bag policy will be enforced

ID checks and no re-entry rules will be implemented

All attendees will pass through metal detectors

Two entry gates will be available instead of last year's single entry point

"It's a joy to see the excitement in the staff, to be able to provide this opportunity with all the new security (measures) and everything we're doing," said Artamus Palmer, Kahr's dad. "These are young men that are making a difference in their community, that kids can look up to, that parents can be proud of, that community leaders and members and (administrators) can be proud of."

For Kahr, who was dealing with an ACL injury in 2024 when the team played its homecoming game, Friday's moment holds special significance. I asked him what he's envisioning when he steps out on the field Friday night.

"Loud chants, us being rowdy and (in) all red," he said. "Just the excitement, the joy, the adrenaline rush — we haven't had this feeling in a very long time, and the fact that we get to get it back is really like, it's amazing."