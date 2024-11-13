'We can't afford any more hits' | Teachers union reacts as Mt. Healthy Schools stare down financial crisis

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — At Tuesday's Mt. Healthy School Board meeting, the first since voters rejected a tax levy to fund the district, board members voted to approve a fiscal workbook and financial projection including significant cuts, operational overhauls and salary freezes.

The plan would still leave the district $35,407,283 in the red at the end of fiscal year 2029.

The projection raised alarm bells for representatives of the Mt. Healthy Teachers Association who attended the meeting to review the numbers.

"We're very concerned," said MHTA Vice President Joe Ohradzansky.

The district cut 80 positions, including 67 teachers, in May ahead of state officials declaring a "financial emergency" in the district including the approval of roughly $11 million in loans to keep the school district afloat until a solution could be found.

The treasurer's Financial Recovery Plan called for significant cost-saving measures in fiscal year 2026, beginning next school year:



Transition to state-minimum transportation, saving an estimated $1.3 million annually.

Staff reduction of chief advancement officer.

A salary freeze, along with retirement and Medicare savings, adding up to $223,341 annually.

Other significant changes included efforts for increased grant review, greater transparency internally and with the public with the implementation of BoardDocs, and greater financial tracking with the use of SCView.

Ohradzansky said the cuts needed to stay away from the classroom.

"We really need them to understand, we can't afford to take anymore here," he said. "If Mt. Healthy is going to survive, if the students are going to be given the best chance at a quality education they deserve, then no more cuts can come out of the classroom."

The board voted to both approve the Five Year Forecast Report and advance the recovery plan for state review.

The board planned to meet again in early December to further consider budget reductions or revenue increases.