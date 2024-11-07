Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyMount Healthy

Actions

Mt. Healthy City Schools moving forward after levy vote fails on Election Day

Mt. Healthy voters rejected a levy that would've helped the Mt. Healthy City School District. Here's what that means for the school district.
Mt. Healthy City Schools
Posted
and last updated

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Members of Mt. Healthy City School's Financial Planning and Supervision Commission met Wednesday to work towards solutions for the district's finances just one day after its tax levy failed.

The school district has had recent financial troubles, making large cuts to staff back in May. Now, they are discussing updates to their financial forecast and possible reductions to avoid a deficit.

While it was a regularly scheduled meeting, they did mention the impact of 56% of voters rejecting the levy. Mt. Healthy City Schools said on its website the levy would have provided funding for teacher and staff salaries, student support and transportation, among other demands.

Now, they are trying to find solutions while discussing if levies should be put on future ballots.

"Looking ahead, we will keep working to provide the best possible educational environment for every child in our district," Superintendent Valerie Hawkins said in a statement following the election. "We remain vigilant in our pursuit to find creative solutions that sustain and enhance the quality of education in our schools, even as we navigate the challenges ahead."

According to Hawkins, the district was given a draft of its Financial Recovery Plan from the State of Ohio. Leaders within the district have been working on the plan before it is presented to the Board of Education, and then again in front of the commission. After approval, the financial plan will be sent back to the state.

As the committee works on the Financial Recovery Plan, the district's treasurer is working on a new forecast for the district, which the superintendent told WCPO will be released later in December.

Hawkins told WCPO that the district is working to eliminate any deficit and coordinating what has to be cut to keep costs down.

Watch Live:

America Tonight

More local news:
TriHealth says some patient data is involved in third-party security breach DeWine declares state of emergency in Hamilton County after Big Mac Bridge fire North Avondale residents push for historic designation in neighborhood

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money