Mt. Healthy School District to lay off 80 employees for upcoming school year

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy City School District will be laying off several staff members for the 2024-2025 school year.

The school district said 80 employees will be laid off — 67 teachers, 9 administrators and 4 exempt staff positions.

The district said in a press release that these layoffs are necessary to make sure its educational programs and services have long-term stability.

"We understand the impact that this decision has on our staff members and their families," Superintendent Dr. Valerie Hawkins said. "The district remains committed to supporting our employees throughout this transition."

The district said they will honor the laid-off employees' contracts by paying them throughout their "designated period."

According to the district, the announcement was made early to give teachers time to find other employment.

"We deeply appreciate the contributions of our staff members who are impacted by this decision," said Charles Ogdan, human resources director. "Our priority is to ensure that they receive the necessary support and resources."

The district's HR department plans to give support and resources to each employee affected to help them find another job within the education field.

The district said it is communicating with other school districts for potential opportunities for the laid-off employees.

Read More:

Community calls for transparency after Northwest Local School District's plan includes combining high schools

Cincinnati school fundraises in light of possible consolidations, budget cuts

Woodward Career Technical High School looking to invest in teacher mental health through new space