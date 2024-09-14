Recent gun violence near schools leads to restricted attendance at high school football game

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Gun violence cast a shadow over Friday night football at Mount Healthy High School as officials implemented some new safety protocols for the game against Taft Information Technology High School.

No students, only parents and guardians as well as pre-approved adults, were allowed to watch the game between the Owls and Senators. Fans also had to enter through different gates — one for each team.

“We made some adjustments, so people would be comfortable, and so that we all felt that it would be a safe environment,” interim Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy said.

These restrictions come just one day after a shooting near Taft High School that left a 13-year-old student injured. Police say there are no suspects at this time.

It is also one week after shots were fired outside a Friday night game between Cincinnati Country Day and North College Hill, bringing the game to an early end.

“What is happening across our country as it relates to gun violence, and gun violence that comes close to schools has to stop,” Murphy said.

We spoke with fans outside Mount Healthy's stadium before the game to hear their thoughts on the game's safety restrictions.

“It makes it safer but it does away with the sport,” Taft fan Charlie Lang said.

“It’s kinda sad that it has to come to this but I know it’s for the safety of the kids and everyone in the stands,” said Lashauna Turnage, a Mount Healthy football parent.

WCPO Bleachers at Mt. Healthy v. Taft Friday game with attendance restrictions.

Turnage said her son and others were upset that students could not attend the game.

“He said he was salty, he said a lot of kids in school were salty because they couldn’t come to the game,” Turnage said.

The parking lot that is usually packed on Friday nights was virtually empty just minutes before the game began due to the attendance restrictions — something fans worried may affect morale.

“Kids wanna see the fans, you know you wanna play in front of fans,” Lang said.

WCPO Taft v. Mt. Healthy Friday night game with attendance restrictions.

But parents and other adult supporters made sure they brought the energy, cheering Mount Healthy on to a 20-16 win in a close game. They said they hope the violence between youths comes to an end.

“I just wish the kids would stop all the violence and get out here and be kids,” said Turnage.