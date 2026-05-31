'Miraculous progress' | 9-year-old boy injured in Mount Healthy fire comes off of ventilator, still recovering

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being badly injured in a Mount Healthy apartment fire on May 21, and a close family friend says he is making "miraculous progress."

Kai Eddine remains in the ICU after firefighters rescued him from the Presidents' Square Apartments on Harrison Avenue during an apartment fire. His parents have not left his side since, according to Samra Streeter.

Streeter, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family, said Kai came off a ventilator this week, marking a significant milestone in his recovery.

WATCH: After being badly injured in an apartment fire, a 9-year-old is recovering in the ICU

9-year-old boy injured in Mount Healthy fire comes off of ventilator, still recovering

"He's progressing miraculously. He was able to come off of his vent tube. He's making great progress, even the doctors are like, 'Yes, this is great, miraculous progress,'" Streeter said. "(We're) just overwhelmed with joy for the way that the situation is genuinely turning itself around."

First responders rescued Kai, who is nonverbal and autistic, along with another adult from the burning apartment. When firefighters pulled Kai from the building, Streeter said he was not conscious. Crews performed CPR on the scene and got him breathing again before rushing him to the hospital.

"There was no way in, unless you were literally a rescuer. I know neighbors said that fire was literally coming out of the windows," Streeter said. "Even the firemen who treated Kai had to be treated as well, because the smoke was just that big."

Streeter said Kai did not suffer burns or any external injuries. His injuries are related to smoke inhalation, which left soot in his lungs. Though Kai has opened his eyes a few times, he has not yet fully regained consciousness, Streeter said.

Streeter described Kai as a deeply loving and creative child.

"His lack of words does not indicate a lack of love. You're gonna know that you're loved by that kid, and he's going to make sure that you feel his love. He's an amazing kid. He's creative. He loves playing with others. He can draw literally anything from memory," she said.

The family lost all of their belongings in the fire, and their pet cat was killed. Streeter said the family is filled with gratitude but left with nothing. Despite the difficult circumstances, she said the family remains focused on one thing.

"Their main thing is just making sure that Kai is able to make a full recovery. They've not even left the hospital since the day the fire happened," Streeter said.

Streeter said the outpouring of community support has overwhelmed her.

"This felt like the perfect opportunity for the love that they pour out to be the love that they finally get to receive. I am so grateful. I'm amazed at the way that the community has wrapped its arms around this family," Streeter said.

Hamilton County investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. It left about 20 people without a place to stay, Streeter said.

"We're not the only GoFundMe out there, so if you guys just search on GoFundMe, you'll see the link for the other families that are also affected, and then there's a general link as well for the whole community," Streeter said. "Anything over the amount of money that's raised on our GoFundMe will be given to those families as well."

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