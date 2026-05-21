Fire Chief: 1 adult, 1 juvenile rescued from Mount Healthy apartment fire

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Crews rescued one adult and one juvenile from a fire at a Mount Healthy apartment complex Thursday, Mount Healthy Fire Chief Steve Lawson said.

The department responded to the Presidents' Square Apartments at 7857 Harrison Ave. for a report of a working fire on the second floor of the building.

When they arrived, crews saw heavy smoke and fire visible from the apartment windows. Lawson said crews entered the building and found a resident inside, who was "evacuated and transferred to medical personnel."

A juvenile male was also located and taken to Cincinnati Children's, Lawson said.

Medical and fire crews from Colerain Township, Evendale, Forrest Park, Green Township, North College Hill and more responded to the scene.

The department did not provide information on the extent of the damage or the condition of the two people rescued.

Hamilton County investigators are on scene investigating the cause of the fire.