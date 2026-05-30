Troopers: Woman killed, 2 juveniles seriously injured in Pendleton County crash

PENDLETON CO., Ky. — A woman was killed, and two juveniles were seriously injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Pendleton County, Kentucky State Police said.

Police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 2600 block of US-27 around 9 p.m. Friday.

Troopers found that 67-year-old Sandra Barker was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox north on US-27 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Ram truck that was being driven by a 57-year-old man.

Barker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two juveniles, who were passengers in the Ram truck, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not say if the 57-year-old driver of the truck was injured or not.

Troopers said the investigation into the crash is in the early stages, and it's being reconstructed by Kentucky State Police's Post 6 in Dry Ridge.

Troopers were assisted by the Pendleton County Coroner's Office, Pendleton County EMS, Pendleton County Fire Department, Southern Campbell EMS, Northern Pendleton Fire/EMS and AirCare.