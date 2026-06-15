'Everyone loved her' | Friends, family and community members remember beloved Norwood Skyline waitress

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — On Monday, dozens of people came in and out of the Paul Young Funeral Home in Mount Healthy to show their love and support for Ally Hill, a 27-year-old mother who was fatally stabbed while working at the Norwood Skyline on June 2.

"Everyone loved her," said Tori Casey, Hill’s longtime friend. "People say that every time someone passes away, but really, the community, her friends, her family, she was just the type of person who lit up a room."

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Hill's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Rick Wright, is accused of her murder. Wright is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond and facing charges of two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated murder.

"It was, it was shocking," Casey said.

Casey said her first thought was what would happen to Hill’s two young kids, calling her a devoted mother and friend.

"One of the most incredible mothers I’ve ever known, one of the most incredible friends I’ve ever known," Casey said. "The last thing that Ally ever said to me was that I could reach out to her anytime, vent to her anytime I needed and that she loved me."

Hill’s death has had a massive impact, not only on her loved ones but also on the community. Even those who didn’t know Hill showed up to her visitation Monday, including Ron Hollstegge.

"She was described as a really nice person, and like I said, now she’s got two kids that are gonna grow up without a mom, and the thing about it is it should have never ever happened," Hollstegge said.

Hollstegge and Casey said the atmosphere inside the visitation Monday was somber, but Casey said it was also a celebration of the life Hill lived and the love she gave.

"Everybody in there is talking about how she lit up a room, and just the energy she had, so much charisma," Casey said.

Over $150,000 has been raised by the community for Hill’s two kids. An act that Casey said has restored her faith in humanity.

"After feeling such a loss of faith knowing this horrible thing happened, it has restored my faith tenfold to see the community support," Casey said.

Casey added that the love the community is showing Hill’s family and friends is indicative of the love she poured into life.

"The community coming together that’s because of the love Ally put into the world, and the love Ally put into her kids," Casey said. "I think, I do have faith that they’re gonna grow up knowing how much their mom loved them."

The Norwood Police Association will be holding a fundraiser to help support Hill’s children on Saturday, June 20. The event will be held at Cappy’s Norwood from 5-11 p.m.

"Many of our officers frequent Skyline Chili and have come to know the employees who work there. Yesterday, they lost a member of their Skyline family, and our community lost a young life far too soon," reads a post on the association’s Facebook page.