Police: Woman dead after stabbing at Norwood Skyline Chili, suspect in custody

NORWOOD, Ohio — One woman is dead after a stabbing at a Skyline Chili Tuesday, according to Norwood police.

Police said officers responded to the restaurant, located at 4588 Montgomery Road, for reports of a stabbing just before noon Tuesday.

The woman was found by officers and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody near the scene, and investigators believe the incident to be isolated with no active threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.