'We're committed to this region' | New hospital expands Margaret Mary Health in rural Indiana

BATESVILLE, Ind. — A new hospital will welcome patients in Batesville for the first time after Margaret Mary Health celebrated the dedication of a new facility Thursday.

President and CEO Liz Leising said the hospital on State Road 229 expanded healthcare offerings in the rural Ripley County area of the Tri-State, allowing people to access emergency, surgical or other services without significant travel.

"This is really a statement to say we're here, we're committed to this region," Leising said.

The opening comes six months after the Indiana Hospital Association released a report detailing low margins for Indiana's hospitals compared to the national average, with rural hospitals being "particularly vulnerable" to economic pressures.

Leising acknowledged the struggle many healthcare companies have faced in rural parts of the state, while remaining optimistic about their operation in Batesville.

"Healthcare is very challenging. Whether you're small or large, there are plenty of challenges out there," she said.

Gov. Mike Braun called the facility "a unicorn" during his address to the gathered employees, politicians and donors prior to the ribbon cutting.

We asked him why he chose that phrase.

"I travel all across the state, 92 counties, and we've probably got over 100 rural hospitals. I can't think of one where they just built a new one," he said.

Braun said he would take a comprehensive look at healthcare funding and distribution, especially in rural areas of the state, to ensure healthcare stabilizes, and he said Margaret Mary Health's expansion in Batesville could serve as a roadmap for others.

"I'm going to see what works here and see how we can do it across the state," he said.

Leising pointed to the more than 800-person-strong staff employed by Margaret Mary as a key to expansion, and credited the community, which pitched in more than $10 million to the $125 million project.