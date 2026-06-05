Questions mount over criminal past of man accused in fatal Norwood Skyline Chili stabbing

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge set bond at $1 million Friday for the man accused of fatally stabbing a Norwood Skyline Chili server earlier this week.

Rick Wright, 37, pleaded not guilty Friday after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Alyssa "Ally" Hill.

Prosecutors argued Wright should remain behind bars on a $2 million bond, citing what they described as overwhelming evidence, Wright's criminal history and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Kip Guinan, Hill, a server of two years at the Montgomery Road Skyline Chili, saw Wright enter the restaurant and asked another employee to wait on him because she did not want contact with him.

WATCH: Questions mount over criminal past of man accused in deadly Norwood Skyline stabbing

Bond set for man accused of killing Skyline Chili waitress

Nelson told the court Wright ordered a glass of water and sat in a booth for several minutes without speaking to Hill.

"There was no conversation, there was no argument, there was nothing," Guinan said.

Prosecutors alleged Wright then put on a military-style hat, removed a large knife from a sheath on his hip, pushed past customers and stabbed Hill in the chest before stabbing her again in the back as she attempted to flee.

Several customers chased Wright from the restaurant before he was apprehended across the street near a bank, prosecutors said. The knife was recovered.

Nelson told the court Wright made incriminating statements after his arrest and appeared proud of his actions.

"He was, in fact, smiling and waving to cameras as he was taken in by Norwood PD," Guinan said.

For Hill's family, the arraignment offered little comfort. Paula Triplett, Hill's aunt, delivered a direct message to Wright.

"This was totally senseless. There was no need to hurt my niece," Triplett said. "And I hope you see this and know that whatever happens to you, it's all going to happen to you."

Family members rejected any suggestion that the attack was the result of mental illness.

"That's not insanity," Triplett said. "That's premeditated."

The case has also intensified scrutiny of Wright's criminal history and the court decisions that preceded Hill's death.

Court records show Wright was wanted on a probation violation warrant when the stabbing occurred. The violation stemmed from a 2025 assault case in which he allegedly violated probation conditions for a second time.

In that case, Wright had been granted a $5,000 bond by Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Samantha Silverstein and ordered to post 10%, despite prior convictions that included drug offenses, menacing charges and a four-year prison sentence for a 2012 armed robbery conviction.

The circumstances angered Stephen Misleh, owner of the Norwood Skyline Chili.

"This never should have happened," Misleh said in an interview Thursday.

Misleh questioned how Wright remained free despite what he described as a lengthy history of violence.

"It's plain and simple common sense," Misleh said. "If we've got judges, and we've got people in those positions who cannot figure out how to use common sense, then remove yourself. How can you leave a guy on the street with this record of violence and this long record and think that it's OK for him to be in our public?"

Misleh said he wants answers from judges and policymakers regarding bond decisions involving repeat offenders.

"I want (Silverstein) and any other judge that thinks this way to meet me in downtown Cincinnati at city council chambers," Misleh said. "Everyone I can get to explain to me how and why this person was let out."

WCPO reached out to Silverstein regarding Wright's bond history and other assault cases she has overseen but did not receive a response.

Court documents reviewed by WCPO show Silverstein last year released another defendant accused of assault without requiring bail. Two weeks later, that defendant was accused of stabbing an 83-year-old man with a screwdriver while the victim walked his dog.

Meanwhile, flowers, notes and other memorial items continue to grow outside the Norwood Skyline Chili, as coworkers, customers and family members remember the young server whose death has shaken the community.

Wright remains in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center. His case will proceed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. If convicted of aggravated murder, he could face a sentence of life in prison.

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