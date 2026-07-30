Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

'I'm back' | Dangerous incident gave Bengals player confidence

Erick All Jr. was struck by a vehicle while on vacation in Greece. He said the incident actually gave him confidence while working his way back from serious injuries.
erick all photo - greece story 2.jpg
WCPO-TV
Bengals tight end Erick All says he was struck by a vehicle while on vacation in Greece
erick all photo - greece story 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Fairfield High School graduate and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. is back on the field after missing nearly two full years with injuries. It dates back to a knee injury in 2024, his rookie season.

The absence was extended by complications which followed that injury.

Being cleared was an emotional moment for the Bengals tight end, who said he had tears in his eyes.

WATCH: Erick All Jr. is back on the field after missing nearly two full years with injuries.

Dangerous incident gave Bengals player confidence

While doctors waited until training camp to clear him, All realized he was truly ready to come back earlier this summer, on vacation in Greece.

"I got hit by a moped, but I got up and was like, 'I'm f *** ng ready. I'm ready.'" recalled All.

"It didn't hurt me at all, but it kind of gave me that confidence, like - 'Oh, I'm back,'" All said.

He said the incident felt like the first real dose of football in a long time.

"It was really huge. It was huge for my confidence ... You don't understand – That did a lot of good things for the mental, I'm telling you," All said.

The vehicle wasn't truly a moped. It was a three-wheeled mini-truck, according to All.

Earlier this off season, head coach Zac Taylor expressed excitement regarding All's recovery, and the anticipation of his return.

“The word ‘physical’ in the dictionary, is a picture of Erick All, trying to put his face through somebody’s soul," said Taylor.

The Bengals are cautiously working All back into football activities during training camp, which formally began with practice on July 29.

More Cincinnati news:
Omega Psi Phi brings largest conclave in fraternity history to Cincinnati Police: Spectrum worker shot in neck during attempted robbery Friends seek out private investigator after local man killed in Puerto Rico

Get MORE in your morning! Weekdays starting at 4:30AM.