'I'm back' | Dangerous incident gave Bengals player confidence

CINCINNATI — Fairfield High School graduate and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. is back on the field after missing nearly two full years with injuries. It dates back to a knee injury in 2024, his rookie season.

The absence was extended by complications which followed that injury.

Being cleared was an emotional moment for the Bengals tight end, who said he had tears in his eyes.

WATCH: Erick All Jr. is back on the field after missing nearly two full years with injuries.

Dangerous incident gave Bengals player confidence

While doctors waited until training camp to clear him, All realized he was truly ready to come back earlier this summer, on vacation in Greece.

"I got hit by a moped, but I got up and was like, 'I'm f *** ng ready. I'm ready.'" recalled All.

"It didn't hurt me at all, but it kind of gave me that confidence, like - 'Oh, I'm back,'" All said.

He said the incident felt like the first real dose of football in a long time.

"It was really huge. It was huge for my confidence ... You don't understand – That did a lot of good things for the mental, I'm telling you," All said.

The vehicle wasn't truly a moped. It was a three-wheeled mini-truck, according to All.

Earlier this off season, head coach Zac Taylor expressed excitement regarding All's recovery, and the anticipation of his return.

“The word ‘physical’ in the dictionary, is a picture of Erick All, trying to put his face through somebody’s soul," said Taylor.

The Bengals are cautiously working All back into football activities during training camp, which formally began with practice on July 29.