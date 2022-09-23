Loveland Oktoberfest returns this weekend

LOVELAND, Ohio — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati may be over but don't worry, if you missed out, you can still celebrate the Tri-State's German heritage this weekend in Loveland.

Friday marks the start of the city's second Oktoberfest celebration.

Last year's event was such a hit, mayor Kathy Baily declared it would become an annual event.

It is put on by the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance.

Restaurants and bars in the downtown area will serve German beer and dishes.

There will also be a Biergarten at Nisbet Park along with live music, a keg tapping, a stein hoist competition and a lederhosen competition.

Family-friendly events include a kids zone, a stein slide and a wiener dog race.

The festivities run Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free shuttles will be provided both days from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with continuous loops from the Loveland Early Childhood Center and the Shopper's Haven Plaza.

