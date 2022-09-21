Kroger Wellness Festival: Here's a look at the traffic impact

CINCINNATI — The annual "Kroger Wellness Festival" is happening this weekend but road closures have already started at The Banks.

These are the closures that went into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday:

Second Street between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way

Race Street South of Third Street

Rosa Park Street south of Third Street

Freedom Way, Marian Spencer Way and Theodore Berry Way were closed earlier in the week.

According to the Cincinnati police, the closures will stay in effect until Sunday.

The free festival is focused on bringing awareness to healthy food and nutrition products along with the importance of being healthy and safe. There will also be food trucks, live music, cooking demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment during the two-day event.

It starts on Friday morning with a "Bag-off" competition between Kroger employees.

On Saturday, The Eli Young Band will perform a free concert and Carrie Underwood will host a 30-minute cardio workout that is open to the public.

Parking garages in The Banks will be open and can be accessed along Freedom Way and Mehring Way.

The Cincinnati Police Department is reminding drivers to use caution around the event and to use alternative routes if possible.

Click here for more information on the festival.