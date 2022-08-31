Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Teigen and more to take part in Kroger Wellness Festival in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Celebrities from the music, sports and television worlds will descend on Cincinnati this September to participate in the Kroger Wellness Festival.

The free event, taking place Sept. 23-24, will focus on encouraging people to live healthier lives through food demonstrations, workouts, panel discussions and more. It'll also give people the chance to see some of their favorite musical artists, reality TV stars and athletes up close.

Kroger announced Wednesday that Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach will participate in a conversation and public Q&A during the first day of festivities. Later that afternoon, Bethenny Frankel — businesswoman and former star of the Real Housewives of New York — will share how she built her businesses and focused on wellness. New York Times bestselling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen will also host a cooking segment with her mom, Food Network's Pepper Teigen.

Carrie Underwood and her trainer will organize a 30-minute workout on Saturday, while The Bachelor's Matt James talks with 2021 Flying Pig Marathon champion Alex Gold about the basics of running a marathon. Festival-goers can also attend concerts from The Eli Young Band and Fitz and The Tantrums.

Local speakers will take part in discussions on mental health, urban agriculture and wellness at work.

To learn more about the Kroger Wellness Festival, click here.

READ MORE

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout to 20 Tri-State stores

Kroger vs. Krogers: What does Joe Burrow say in his latest commercial?

Joe Burrow becomes Kroger Health brand ambassador