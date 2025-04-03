'All of a sudden, part of the ceiling's on top of me' | Tree topples onto Loveland home during storms

LOVELAND, Ohio — A Loveland man was sitting in his home, watching television early Thursday morning when his ceiling suddenly collapsed in on him.

David Hamilton said he was sitting in an armchair inside his home at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, when a tree outside the home fell onto the house.

"All of a sudden, part of the ceiling's on top of me," said Hamilton. "I had to push it off and got up, I'm looking around like what the hell happened?"

Hamilton said he then yelled for his wife, who was also inside the home when the tree fell.

Both he and his wife were unharmed by the sudden appearance of a tree in their living room, but Hamilton said he and his wife were stuck apart from one another, in separate parts of the house.

See what the inside of the home looks like in the video below:

Man unharmed after tree fell through his roof during severe storms

"I yelled down the hallway and asked her if she was OK and I had to keep yelling before she responded," said Hamilton. "She said 'yeah' but she couldn't come through."

The tree blew over during high winds and severe storms that swept through the Greater Cincinnati area early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service reported that "at least one tornado" touched down during those storms. That tornado began in Brown County before moving into Highland and Clinton Counties, the NWS said.

At the peak of the storm, more than 50,000 households in the Tri-State were without power; by Thursday afternoon, that number was still around 22,000 households.

Firefighters also rescued one person trapped after a tree fell on a home in Erlanger, Kentucky.