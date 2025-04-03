Erlanger firefighters rescue 1 after tree falls on home

ERLANGER, Ky. — Firefighters rescued one person trapped after a tree fell on a home in Erlanger during severe storms early Thursday morning.

The Erlanger Fire Department said crews responded to Division Street after receiving a report of a tree falling on a home at around 12:45 a.m. Officials said three people were inside the home when the tree fell. Two people got out safely while one, who officials said was directly under where the tree hit, remained trapped.

Officials said firefighters rescued the person and took them to St. Elizabeth for what appeared to be minor injuries.

WATCH: Crews rescue person trapped after tree falls on home

At its peak, power outages in the Tri-State exceeded 50,000 homes.

If you are experiencing an outage and are a Duke Energy customer, you can report your outage by going to Duke Energy's website here, using the Duke Energy app, calling 800-543-5599 or texting "OUT" to 57801.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will pass through our area on Thursday. Storms gain strength and turn severe again later in the afternoon and evening. This activity won't be as intense as we see tonight, but it must be monitored closely from 5 p.m. to midnight.