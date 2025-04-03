Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyErlanger

Actions

Erlanger firefighters rescue 1 after tree falls on home

erlanger fire tree on house
Adam Schrand/WCPO
erlanger fire tree on house
Posted
and last updated

ERLANGER, Ky. — Firefighters rescued one person trapped after a tree fell on a home in Erlanger during severe storms early Thursday morning.

The Erlanger Fire Department said crews responded to Division Street after receiving a report of a tree falling on a home at around 12:45 a.m. Officials said three people were inside the home when the tree fell. Two people got out safely while one, who officials said was directly under where the tree hit, remained trapped.

Officials said firefighters rescued the person and took them to St. Elizabeth for what appeared to be minor injuries.

WATCH: Crews rescue person trapped after tree falls on home

Person rescued after tree falls on home amid severe storms in Kentucky

At its peak, power outages in the Tri-State exceeded 50,000 homes.

If you are experiencing an outage and are a Duke Energy customer, you can report your outage by going to Duke Energy's website here, using the Duke Energy app, calling 800-543-5599 or texting "OUT" to 57801.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will pass through our area on Thursday. Storms gain strength and turn severe again later in the afternoon and evening. This activity won't be as intense as we see tonight, but it must be monitored closely from 5 p.m. to midnight.

More NKY news:
Elsmere to set aside $10K for public hearing over ousted councilwoman Governor Beshear issues a state of emergency ahead of severe storms TANK raises bus fares, while offering new rewards program for loyal riders

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money