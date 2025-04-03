NWS: Confirmed tornado in Highland County

The National Weather Service reported a tornado near Lynchburg, Ohio early Thursday morning as part of a strong line of storms that swept through the Tri-State overnight.

The tornado was confirmed by the NWS in Highland County just after 1 a.m.

A strong debris signature was seen just northeast of Fayetteville around 1:20 a.m. A few minutes later, the NWS issued a Confirmed Tornado Warning for Highland, Clinton and Brown counties.

WCPO 9 has a crew on its way to the scene. There have been no reports of damage or injuries as of yet.

Watch the moment the confirmed tornado showed on our live weather tracking below:

NWS confirms tornado in Highland County, Ohio

CONFIRMED TORNADO in Highland county northeast of Fayetteville, OH!#WCPO pic.twitter.com/Tr000IlJ9i — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) April 3, 2025