People displayed swastika-emblazoned flags over I-75 overpass near Lincoln Heights

EVENDALE, Ohio — Roughly a dozen people displayed swastika-emblazoned flags on an overpass over I-75 near Lincoln Heights.

The people can be seen on traffic cameras displaying around six black flags with a bright red swastika in the middle. The people displaying the flags appeared to be dressed in all black clothing, including black balaclavas and red face masks.

Many of the individuals were also openly carrying rifles.

provided

There was also a white banner posted on the fence of the overpass, but traffic cameras do not show whether it says anything.

Hamilton County dispatchers said police are on scene and working on "keeping the peace."

On traffic cameras, officers could be seen blocking traffic on the overpass.

ODOT

Shortly before 3 p.m., the people waving the flags began packing their items into a UHaul parked nearby. As they did this, a large group of people — roughly 20 or more — broke through the police barricades and rushed at the group with the flags.

It's unclear whether any altercations actually broke out, or whether anyone was hurt. There were multiple police cruisers parked on the overpass after everyone cleared from the bridge.

This is a developing situation and WCPO is working to learn more.