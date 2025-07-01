PD: 19 rounds fired into crowd in OTR shooting; 2 people injured

CINCINNATI — A drive-by shooting in Over-the-Rhine on Monday night injured two men when 19 rounds were fired into a crowd, according to police on the scene.

Police said a shot spotter was activated around 11:30 p.m. on Monday when a vehicle drove by a crowd of 20-30 people and fired 19 rounds.

Two men were shot. One victim was shot in the head and transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. The other victim was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a white vehicle involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.