'We need a full investigation' | Lincoln Heights residents question police response to neo-Nazis in Cincinnati

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — After roughly a dozen people flew flags displaying Nazi symbols on an I-75overpass near Lincoln Heights and Evendale Friday afternoon, residents are asking for a full investigation into the conduct of Evendale police officers before, during and after the heated demonstration.

“Evendale has a lot of questions to answer, an incredible amount," one Lincoln Heights resident told WCPO Monday. "We need a full investigation, and it needs to be had in a way that at the end of it, they feel safe, they feel like they can trust the institutions.”

Anger and frustration turned to a push for more answers and transparency Monday after video posted on social media appeared to show police escorting the neo-Nazi group away.

"Why in what world did you think you're able to get away with shuttling (the apparent neo-Nazi demonstrators) out and then come in to disperse a peaceful protest against them?" Distini, a lifelong Lincoln Heights resident, asked WCPO.

Lockland Mayor Mark Mason Sr. said in a public announcement no police agency was aware of the demonstration beforehand and no policy agency escorted the group to or from the overpass.

"The police officer shown (in photos) with the U-Haul was following the vehicle southbound on I-75 after it left the demonstration site and observed it exit into Lockland," Mason said., "The officer made contact with the individuals and advised them to leave the area."

Mason also stated that the village and its police department "share your aggravation that the protesters chose to demonstrate in the area."

"The Village of Lockland and the Lockland Police Department are proud of our diverse heritage and the diversity of our community and our village staff," he said. "We share your feelings that the actions and beliefs of this group have no place in our community."

Residents from Lockland and Lincoln Heights hosted two separate gatherings on Monday — a demonstration above I-75 South at the Lockland split and a town hall in Lincoln Heights.

You can watch the full story in the player below:

Residents questioning police response to Neo-Nazis in Cincinnati

Evendale police put out a statement saying that the Nazi display was offensive but not illegal.

At the town hall Monday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey attempted to respond to these concerns about the police's role last Friday.

"When officers arrive have standing there with a weapon strapped to them. it's a weapon that can cause a lot of damage and kill people they had to keep the residents from approaching those individuals, from being shot or shot at," Sheriff McGuffey told the enraged crowd. "This has shocked every one of us. They acted in fast, quick manner that they could. They got those men back in that tuck and they moved them along."

"The Evendale chief of police, I spoke to him at length. He's very embedded right now at reviewing body camera footage," McGuffey said.

Protesters gathering right now above I-75 south at the #Lockland split in #Ohio.



They say they are demonstrating against the reported neo-nazi display last Friday. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/TUtNaHUFps — Jay-Juan Shakur Jones (@iamjayshakur) February 10, 2025

WCPO reached out to Evendale police for further comment but hasn't heard back yet.