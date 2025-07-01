One person killed, one injured in Walnut Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Walnut Hills on Monday night, according to police on the scene.

At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to calls of a shooting at the 400 block of McGregor Avenue in Walnut Hills. When they arrived on the scene, police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the street. They attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene.

Police say another victim brought himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. He told police he had been injured in the shooting on McGregor Avenue.

Police are looking for a dark vehicle involved in the shooting.