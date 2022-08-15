Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyLincoln Heights

Actions

40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Hamilton County sheriff car
Posted at 2:00 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 14:00:34-04

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was found fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lincoln Heights, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday.

Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.

The sheriff's office said they discovered Antoine Howard, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UC Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office hasn't made any arrests or named suspects in regard to the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the fatal shooting, they're asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Criminal Investigation Section tip line at 513-586-5533. You can also submit a tip here.

RELATED
50-year-old stabbed to death outside apartment complex in East Price Hill
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
17-year-old student killed in Independence crash A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR School bus with 32 students crashes into home on Ohio/Indiana border

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.