40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was found fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lincoln Heights, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday.

Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.

The sheriff's office said they discovered Antoine Howard, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UC Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office hasn't made any arrests or named suspects in regard to the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the fatal shooting, they're asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Criminal Investigation Section tip line at 513-586-5533. You can also submit a tip here.

