Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man was found stabbed to death in Westwood on Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Officers found Andre Dockery, 41, with a fatal stab wound to his torso, police said.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

