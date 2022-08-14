Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted

HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous, believes their teenage son was targeted.

They tell WCPO about 4 shots were fired into their home. It was captured on a neighbors security camera. The video shows a car driving the down the street. A few moments later, someone is seen walking towards the home and opened fire. One of the bullets struck the front door, the other 3 were near their 16-year-old son's bedroom.

One of the bullets was just inches away from his head, while he was sleeping.

“If he would’ve just got up to use the bathroom, he would’ve been killed,” the victim’s mother said.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Haldimand Avenue. They fear the person responsible could come back and their pleading for anyone with information to come forward. They believe their son was targeted.

“I’m scared, I’m petrified,” she said. “He’s not completely innocent, there’s things going on that I can’t disclose but that doesn’t justify my son being shot at. He’s only 16.“

They think another teenager could’ve done this. “I don’t understand the kids these days,” she said. “They don’t understand the concept of their actions, it’s scary. They have no fear. “

They’re hoping someone with information comes forward to help their family get justice.

“I cried, I’m scared to death,” she said.