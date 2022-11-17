Looking for Taylor Swift tickets, Cincinnati? Well, Ticketmaster canceled Friday's sale

If you didn't manage to score tickets to see Taylor Swift's upcoming tour during this week's presale, you may be out of luck.

Ticketmaster, in an almost unheard-of move, has canceled Friday's ticket sale to the general public.

In a short tweet, Ticketmaster said:

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

The company said nothing further, and did not explain why there are insufficient tickets left, when the presale was supposed to sell just 15 to 20 percent of tickets to verified fans.

But things went horribly wrong during the presale, with many "Swifties" complaining they were unable to get tickets, despite having registered weeks in advance for a presale code.

Some got in, and waited for hours, only to be kicked out of the site as they were about to choose their seats.

Investigation is launched

The presale fiasco has now prompted an investigation by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, who wants to know whether Ticketmaster delivered on its promise to fans, and whether any anti-trust laws were violated.

Many fans want to know how so many tickets could be sold during the presale, when it was supposed to be a very limited sale to true fans only.

Next year's 'The Eras' tour is scheduled for 52 stops, up from the original 27 dates, including two night's at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium.

But with the general sale now apparently canceled, fans without tickets may have no choice than visiting resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, where tickets were ranging from $400 to $15,000 or more.

_________________________

