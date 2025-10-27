MetroNow! expands on-demand shuttle service to Blue Ash and Montgomery

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Metro's on-demand shuttle service, MetroNow!, is now available in Blue Ash and Montgomery, marking the fourth zone for the on-demand service serving the Cincinnati area.

Since its launch in 2023, MetroNow! has provided over 200,000 trips across its existing zones, Springdale/Sharonville, Northgate/Mt. Healthy and Forest Park/Pleasant Run.

"It's a service that people hear about it, they try it out (and) they want more of it," said Brad Mason, director of communications at Metro.

The service operates similarly to ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft, allowing users to request rides through an app or by phone. From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, passengers can select their current zone and destination within that same zone for a flat $2.50 fee.

"You use the app, or you can call us and book a ride, and we'll come pick you up wherever you are, as long you're as long as you're within that zone," Mason said.

The shuttle-style vans are frequently spotted in parking lots of grocery stores and job sites throughout the service zones. Mason noted that Kroger has been the most popular destination across all three existing zones.

"That tells me people are using it to get quality groceries where before, they may have gone to the local corner store, and they're using it to get to enhance their lives," Mason said.

Mason said the service focuses on providing convenient transportation to help people reach their destinations in a reasonable timeframe.

