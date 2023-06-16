Emergency Shelter of NKY raffles off Taylor Swift concert tickets

COVINGTON, Ky. — Still searching for Taylor Swift tickets in Cincinnati? Donating to your local homeless shelter might get you one step closer to achieving your wildest dreams.

The Emergency Shelter of NKY is raffling off two floor-level seats to Swift's Friday, June 30 show in exchange for a $45 donation. All Swifties have to do is visit the shelter's site and submit their name and information alongside the $45 donation. Fans can buy up to 10 raffle tickets per order.

"When you purchase a raffle ticket for $45, you support one night of life saving, life changing shelter for one guest at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky," the shelter said.

In addition to concert tickets, the winner will also receive a $100 gift certificate to Molly Malone's Irish Pub and Restaurant and a $50 gift card to Agave & Rye.

The winning entry will be drawn at the Emergency Shelter of NKY at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26. For more information or to submit your entry, click here.

Fans who are searching for last-minute tickets know all too well how expensive resale tickets are at the moment. StubHub currently has resale tickets for the same show for $1,500 each — and there are reports of resellers backing out of online ticket sales, leaving some buyers empty-handed come concert time.

Four fans can also win a pair of tickets to Swift's shows at the Capital One Cafe at the Kenwood Towne Center. To find out more information on the giveaway, click here.

Taylor Swift will perform at Paycor Stadium with openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.

READ MORE

Taylor Swift ticket trouble: some re-sellers backing out at last minute

Eras Tour setlist: Here's what you can expect when Taylor Swift comes to Cincinnati

Fans in the Tri-State on the hunt for tickets to Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium