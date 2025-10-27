After their son collapsed at soccer practice, their foundation aims to prevent similar tragedy

UNION, Ky. — Kim and Matt Mangine have made it their mission to ensure no other family endures the same heartbreak they did in 2020, when their son died after collapsing during his high school soccer practice.

Matthew's parents said that moment forever changed their lives — and gave them a purpose.

One year later, in 2021, the couple founded the Matthew Mangine Jr. One Shot Foundation, with the goal of ensuring schools are equipped to help students when medical emergencies arise.

“Our focus became making sure people not only have access to AEDs, but know where they are and how to use them,” said Matt Mangine. “You can give everyone an AED, but if they don’t know what to do in an emergency, it doesn’t help.”

The foundation partners with schools, athletic programs, and community groups to teach hands-only CPR and develop emergency action plans. That training was first introduced to them by the University of Cincinnati’s Department of Emergency Medicine — and they told me that training gained even more meaning after the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin at Paycor Stadium in January 2023.

To mark what would have been Matthew’s 22nd birthday this month, the organization is preparing for its annual One Shot Birthday Bash on November 8 at the Anderson Pavilion.

The event will feature a silent auction, music, and this year’s presentation of the Life Saver Award — given to a community member making a difference through cardiac preparedness.

This year’s recipient, Mike Walls, is a performance trainer from Erlanger who works with student athletes.

“He trains student athletes on a daily basis, so that’s why this story is so impactful to the foundation — because he does what we’re trying to encourage every day,” said Kim Mangine. “It was actually one of his other trainers that collapsed, and he was able to react in a timely manner. That gentleman is still with us today.”

The Mangines said seeing those positive outcomes is what keeps them going.

“I definitely think it comes from Matthew — watching over us and guiding us,” Kim said. “It’s been part of our grieving process, and seeing some of the success of this work is what gives us strength.”

Tickets for the One Shot Birthday Bash are available through noon on Monday. Proceeds help fund training, equipment, and awareness programs across the Tri-State.

More information about the foundation and upcoming events can be found at oneshot.life.