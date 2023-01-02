Indian Hill man charged after allegedly assaulting police officer & police K9

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A man was arrested after allegedly injuring an Indian Hill police officer and a police K-9, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a home in Indian Hill on December 31 after they received the report of a man refusing to leave a property. When they arrived, they started escorting Joshua Lewis off the property when he became "non-compliant," according to court documents.

Lewis allegedly pulled away from the officers when they were attempting to pat him down. Lewis tried to grab an officer's taser and gun, investigators said. He also allegedly grabbed a police dog by the mouth and twisted its jaw causing the dog to yelp in pain.

According to court records, while attempting to put handcuffs on Lewis, one of the officer's wrists was injured to the point of needing an X-ray.

Lewis is charged with assault, assaulting or harassing police or horse or service dog and resisting arrest.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Lewis is due back in court on January 11.

