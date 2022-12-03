1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Elmwood Place, sheriff's office says

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — One person is dead after a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said two men were shot in the 6300 block of Vine Street. Both were taken to UC Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The sheriff's office said the other person's condition is unknown at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

41-year-old man killed in Roselawn shooting

Elmwood Place names interim police chief after department loses half of staff

Man dead, deputy hospitalized after shooting at Ross County Sheriff's Office