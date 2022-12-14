Police still searching for driver responsible for 15-year-old's death one month after hit-and-run

CINCINNATI — A month has passed since 15-year-old Eli Jones was struck and killed in an Anderson Township hit-and-run, and police are still searching for answers.

Back in November, police released a photo belonging to the vehicle they believe is responsible for Jones' death.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is still asking the public to notify them if they recognize this car part, which is a front right wheel well liner. Based on preliminary assessment in the hit-and-run, the part is from a dark-colored Honda Civic, which police said they believe fled to Clermont County.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the vehicle with this front right wheel well liner. The number reads 34591.

Police said Jones was hit by a vehicle around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 8400 block of Clough Road. The Anderson High School 10th grader was taken to the hospital after the incident, where he later died.

"I know our community will come together to support each other during this difficult time," said Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook. "This tragedy is devastating to our Anderson High School community and for the entire district."

56-year-old Douglas Stansell swerved to avoid the boy lying in the road before stopping to call police, his wife told WCPO. Stansell unfortunately suffered a heart attack about one hour after witnessing the scene. His son Jon, who was in the car with him, said the trauma of seeing the teen in the street got to him. 911 was called for a second time, and the father of nine children later died.

Stansell's family said he was a man who was always giving, and he always went out of his way to help others.

"He literally gave his life to try to save somebody else," said Chrissy Stansell, Doug's wife.

