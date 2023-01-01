Watch Now
Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals seeks aid in locating escaped inmate

Jacob D. Davidson, an escaped inmate, is wanted by OSHP and the U.S. Marshals.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 01, 2023
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 01, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the U.S. Marshals are seeking the public's assistance in locating an escaped inmate.

On Thursday, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus.

Davidson, 38, was being held on numerous felony charges in relation to a November 10 shooting in Morrow County, that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.

Davidson is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. When last seen he had brown hair and full beard. He was wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon t-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro tennis shoes.

The U.S. Marshals are assisting in locating Davidson and offered a reward of up to $5,000.

The OSHP stress that Davidson should be considered dangerous and if spotted, they are urged not approach and instead should contact law enforcement immediately.

The public is urged to report any information regarding this search to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614-466-2660 or to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.

